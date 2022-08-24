Facebook glitch causes users' feeds to fill with celebrity fan messages

Facebook users have complained of a glitch causing their news feeds to fill with posts from fans to celebrity pages.

Rather than ordinary content from friends or pages they follow, many people have been shown messages posted by fans on star's official pages.

Although Facebook is not experiencing an outage in the traditional sense, users poured onto outage monitor Down Detector to report issues from around 6.40am on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Facebook's rival, "my Facebook" is the number one trending term, with the hashtag #facebookdown going viral also. Several users have tweeted screenshots of their broken feeds.

Others gleefully took advantage of the glitch by posting a flurry of memes and messages to celebrities.

British documentarian and TV star Louis Theroux's official page was among celebrity feeds being littered with posts on Thursday morning, as fans sent him messages and memes they knew would be widely seen.

"What the hell is happening on Facebook tonight??" one Facebook user asked on Downdetector as celebrity messages took over their news feeds.

"Anyone else getting these random people sending messages to celebrities on Facebook," another user asked.

"No Rajesh, I don’t want to see your message to Ronaldo," they wrote.

The bizarre glitch appears to have impacted people across the globe - users from locations like the UK, Australia, India and Pakistan were among those reporting issues on Twitter.

Facebook's parent company Meta said it is aware of the issue and is attempting to fix it.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson said.