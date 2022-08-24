Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell has died just days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships.

Scottish Cycling confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wardell died in his sleep, aged 37.

His partner Katie Archibald has revealed on Twitter she attempted to resuscitate Rab when he went into cardiac arrest alongside her.

The Olympic medallist wrote: "I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning.

"I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now - so healthy and happy.

"He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back.

"Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain.

"Thank you to those making tributes. I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you."

Cyclist Katie Archibald has described how she tried to resuscitate her partner and cyclist Rab Wardell. Credit: PA

Rab had appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine programme on Monday evening to talk about his victory but died later that night.

Scottish Cycling said in a statement on Twitter: “We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today."

It continued: “We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.

“We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Wardell won the elite men’s title at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.