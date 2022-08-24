Anne Heche will be laid to rest “among her peers” at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, her sons say.

Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, said the outpouring of kindness following their mother’s death had shown them that the actress also belonged “to her fans” and the entertainment community.

Heche died aged 53 after being “peacefully taken off life support” on August 14, nine days after a fiery car crash in which she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.

She was reportedly cremated on August 18, and is due to be interred in the cemetery.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” Heche's son Homer said in a statement.

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events."

“She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Listen to Unscripted - the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place of stars including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on set while filming the movie Rust with actor Alec Baldwin, is also interred there.

Heche’s cause of death was revealed to be due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to a coroner's report.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled her death an accident.