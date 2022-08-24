Nine people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25.

Environmental group Just Stop Oil tweeted pictures of its members blocking a petrol station forecourt as rush hour began on Wednesday.

Surrey Police said officers were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations”.

The force said a total of nine people had been arrested at protests at service stations along the M25 as of 7.30am on Wednesday.

No petrol was available at either Clacket Lane or Cobham Services, police added.

Officers remained at the scene, where nine were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

As rush hour began, no petrol was available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.

“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said.

Members of Just Stop Oil have launched a series of protests on roads across the UK, as activists push for an end to the use of fossil fuels.

Just Stop Oil tweeted on Wednesday Morning: "Disruption will continue across the UK until @10DowningStreet issues a meaningful statement to commit to halting all NEW oil & gas projects.

"The time for action is now."

