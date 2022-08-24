Fear is mounting in Ukraine that Russia may ambush its Independence Day holiday and mark the six-month point in the war by intensifying its attacks.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy declared plans to celebrate would go ahead - announcing the Ukraine flag would "fly where it rightfully should be" in disputed territories during the national holiday.

But the leader also warned that Russia may try to do "something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week, as he scaled back celebrations.

President Zelenskyy addressed his country yesterday stating that "we will put our hands up only once - when we will celebrate our victory." And as celebrations kick off in Ukraine, they will also take place across Europe with countries showing solidarity in their own way.

The national holiday celebrates Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and would typically be marked by parades.

Kyiv authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital on Thursday over fears of Russian missile attacks.

And the United States reinforced the sense of anxiety with a new security alert - asking American citizens to leave the country over fears that Russia will target civilian infrastructure.

The precautions follow Moscow's counterintelligence blaming Ukrainian spy services for the death of a leading Russian nationalist's daughter who was killed in a car bombing.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed 29-year-old Daria Dugina’s killing had been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

In a statement, the FSB accused a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, of perpetrating the killing and then fleeing from Russia to Estonia.

ITV News has been told by a Ukrainian military source that the country is not behind the attack.

Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv. Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week, as the wartorn country prepared to cautiously mark Independence Day.

On Tuesday, however, Zelenskyy stressed defiance rather than worry when he raised the national flag at a memorial one day ahead of the milestone.

“The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will again fly where it rightfully should be - in all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine," he said.

That included the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

He added: "It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation. It will end where it had started.”

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he has not seen “much of the waning that is alleged or reported” across the international community in terms of support for Ukraine.

He said: “There’s always a few disagreements about the levels of sanctions, but, fundamentally, the international community is united against what Putin is doing.”

Mr Wallace also rejected the idea of a blanket ban on visas for Russians but insisted “we can toughen up the conditions”.

He told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday: “I spoke to my intelligence chiefs this morning before coming on... Russia’s advance can be measured in metres per week, not miles.

“It is grinding in small parts of the country in an attempt to advance – completely opposite of the three-days special operation that it touted at the beginning of this, six months ago."

But shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in south-eastern Ukraine, is sharpening fears of a catastrophe.

Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces fired on Marhanets and Nikopol, two towns less than seven miles from the power station.

The UN Security Council met on Tuesday to discuss the danger, and the UN nuclear agency renewed its request to assess safety and security at the plant if Ukraine and Russia agree.

Donetsk People's Republic's administration building damaged by shelling. Credit: AP

The UN is also concerned with the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, cited reports that Russia and its separatist allies in eastern Ukraine are planning to put Ukrainian POWs on trial, possibly in the coming days.

The Kremlin has denounced Ukrainian prisoners as Nazis, war criminals and terrorists, and several prisoners have been sentenced to death.

In the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Russian authorities reported four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a separatist headquarters and other buildings.