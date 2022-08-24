A university in Texas is offering students the chance to study Taylor Swift's songwriting.

Students at the University of Texas at Austin (UTA) can enrol onto The Taylor Swift Songbook to study the singer's work alongside other literary giants such as Chaucer, Shakespeare, Coleridge, Keats and Plath.

Preliminary texts include the pop megastar’s albums Red (Taylor’s Version), Lover, Folklore and Evermore.

UTA said the course will "consider frameworks for understanding her work, such as poetic form, style, and history among various matters and theoretical issues".

According to its description on the UTA website, the new course "uses the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods—basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities disciplines."

It's not the first or only Taylor Swift course on offer.

New York University (NYU) has previously offered a course on Swift as a music entrepreneur, and the various pop and country songwriters that helped shape her music and more.

In July, another university in Texas announced it would be offering a course based on the work of Harry Styles from 2023.