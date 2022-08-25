Hidden student homeless epidemic grows amid cost of living crisis

Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Chloe Oliver has been speaking to students who've been forced to live rough due to spiralling bills and rents.

While most of us probably worried about making friends at university, if the night life was going to be up to scratch, and the price of a pint, students this year have a new worry - whether they’ll be able to put a roof over their heads.

Housing charity Shelter says one in seven students are concerned they could become homeless in the next six months due to the spiralling cost of living.

They say it’s leading to sleepless nights and anxiety for students who should be experiencing their first taste of freedom.

Mounting bills and unaffordable rent left student Sireena Creighton and her son in this mouldy, cockroach-infected hostel forcing her to give up her degree in order to focus on finding a safe roof over her and her family’s head.

Sireena isn’t alone in the growing hidden student homeless epidemic.

According to housing charity Shelter, two thirds of students are currently struggling to afford their housing costs or are behind on rent.

Their research has found 1 in 7 students fear they could end up homeless by Christmas.

In the South East 48% of students say the rising cost of living has made them more worried about losing their home.

In Brighton alone 20% of students say they’ve had to sleep rough at some point because they haven’t been able to find a suitable long term place to stay

Not afraid of being loud on stage, now Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson is using his voice to help those struggling and is also supporting a cause close to his wife's heart as she works for a homeless charity.

The Government have told ITV News: “No student should ever have to worry about their residential accommodation whilst balancing their studies.

"Although the Government plays no role in the provision of student accommodation, we are investing £2 billion over the next three years to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.“

In June, it was announced interest rates on student loans will be capped to guard against soaring inflation, the government announced.

Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September due to a rise in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation but it will now be capped at 7.3%.

The chief executive of Shelter says no student should have their education derailed because they’re worrying about making ends meet.

Polly Neate says: “Right now we’re seeing a new contingency of students getting ready to start uni in autumn and it should be their first taste of freedom and those on low incomes and don’t have the bank of mum and dad to turn to and this is causing anxiety.”

Sireena has now restarted her degree at university and says she’s determined to complete her studies and be an inspiration for her son Ethan who dreams of studying at Oxbridge one day soon.