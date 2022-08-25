As millions of drivers prepare for trips over the last bank holiday in England and Wales this side of Christmas, transport experts have flagged which major roads are likely to be jammed.

Breakdown service provider RAC estimated that 12.5m leisure journeys will be made by car between Friday and Monday night. Friday is expected to be the most popular day for trips.

According to transport analytics specialists INRIX, the following areas are likely to be traffic hotspots:

The M25 near London (INRIX predicts the stretch between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing will see some of the busiest conditions)

Cornwall, Devon and Somerset (the A303 in particular)

The M60, between J7 for the A56 (Altrincham)

The M25 clockwise, between J7 for the M23 and J16 for the M40

What can you do to make the journey run smoothly?

INRIX recommends drivers set off early in the morning in the hope of missing some of the longest queues.

Meanwhile, RAC urged people to take steps towards averting a breakdown, such as checking tyre pressures and tread, as well as oil and coolant levels, ahead of the trip.

The RAC's Rod Dennis added: "If you’re aware of any existing problems with your car, get these checked out by an approved garage before setting out – a long drive is not the time to put your car to the test.”

You can plan your journey before setting off by visiting www.trafficengland.com.

What will the weather be like over the bank holiday weekend?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “The bank holiday weekend will see mixed conditions across the UK – although most places will see the sun, it is unlikely to be entirely dry.

"Most parts of the south and east may well stay dry and bright for the majority of the weekend, while cloudier and wetter weather is expected at times further north and west, with some more persistent rain possible for parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Sunday or Monday.

"For most, it will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine, but chillier than of late in the evenings and overnight, especially in more rural areas. Looking a few days ahead details are likely to change, so keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast on our app or social media.”