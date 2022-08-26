British brothers aged seven and nine die while swimming in German lake

Two boys who drowned in a lake in Germany were British tourists, German authorities said.

According to local newspaper Bild, the brothers, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents last Friday at just before 6pm local time. They had been holidaying with their family and were last seen at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake in the west of the country.

Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne, but later died. Aachen prosecutors said they are investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.

According to the Aachen tourist service, the Rursee lake area is popular for tourists, many of whom visit for cycling and water sports.

