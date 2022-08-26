Pakistan: 'Worst disaster in a decade' as floods hit over 30 million people

Pakistan is experiencing its "worst humanitarian disaster of this decade," a minister has said, after deadly floods hit at least 30 million people.

Sherry Rehman, the country's minister for climate change, said the floods, which forced the government to declare a state of emergency, were "unprecedented."

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling the damage on Friday, as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people. The appeal came as exceptionally heavy rain continued lashing Pakistan, with the death toll hitting 937 since mid-June, more than a third of them children. “The ongoing rain spell has caused devastation across the country," he tweeted, thanking other countries and groups for their support. “Together we will build back better.”

A family salvage usable items from their flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, on Thursday. Credit: AP

Mr Sharif said the scope of the devastations caused by rains and floods this time was worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people. He blamed the “horrors of climate change" for the tragedy. Pakistani TV footage on Friday showed a raging Swat River destroying the iconic New Honeymoon Hotel in the northwestern tourist resort of Kalam.

There were no casualties as tourists and staff left the hotel on Wednesday, following government evacuation instructions.

Floods have damaged 170,000 homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 150 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Although floodwaters receded in some areas, the situation worsened in Sindh province, where rescue workers were using boats to evacuate people. Thousands of flood-affected people were living in makeshift homes and tents.

Some 6,500 Pakistani troops are taking part in the search and rescue operations and have so far evacuated more than 40,000 people. The United Nations on Thursday said it has allocated $3 million for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

“This will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focussing on the most vulnerable," the UN said. Monsoon rains in Pakistan typically begin in July. But this year, heavy downpours started in June, triggering floods.

Scientists say climate change is a major factor behind the unusually severe weather, which has made life miserable for millions of people.