People will die this winter unless the incoming prime minister has a "plan" to cut sky-high energy bills, Martin Lewis has said.

The energy price cap will soar by 80% to almost £3,600 on October 1, impacting around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs.

Lewis, a consumer champion and financial journalist, predicted a further 51% rise in January.

“I hope and I pray, whomever our new Prime Minister is, they have the will to do something because if they don’t, people will die this winter due to these energy price hikes,” he told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday.

“What we need to hear is concrete solutions. It will involve spending substantial amounts. We have to hope that will be in place on 6th September.”

The 4.5 million pre-payment meter customers, who are often the most vulnerable and already in fuel poverty, will see their average annual bill rise to £3,608.

However, Mr Lewis said many will likely pay much more.

He said: “You could easily be paying £5,000 or £10,000 a year if you have high usage.

“I worry terribly for some of those who have disabled children or disabilities themselves who need lots of electrical equipment to keep their houses warm because of medical conditions.”

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Ofgem’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, warned of the hardship energy prices will cause this winter.

Mr Lewis said prices for many will be “unaffordable” in January.

He added: “The prediction now in January is up another 51% on top of where we are now and that would take a typical bill and direct debit to £5,386 a year.”

