Baby dolphin rescued from drowning 'smiles' as he is nursed back to health

A sick baby dolphin found drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shoreline is being nursed back to health by round-the-clock bottle feeding.

Volunteers busy looking after him day and night say it is easy to grow fond of the tiny calf - with his rounded face and 'smiling' appearance.

Fishermen found him struggling in the water and quickly alerted marine conservationists, who advised them how to provide emergency care until a rescue team could rush him to veterinary aid.

Now, the baby Irrawaddy dolphin is being looked after by Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center, where photos showed him being tenderly bottle-fed milk on Friday.

His rescuers have nicknamed the months-old dolphin Paradon, or “brotherly burden,” because those involved knew saving his life would be no easy task.

Since Paradon was found on 22 July, dozens of veterinarians and volunteers have helped care for him at the marine research centre in Rayong, on the Gulf of Thailand.

The baby dolphin, nicknamed Paradon, is being nursed back to health. Credit: (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

He has had a month of attentive care with staff and volunteers, who hold him up in the water, clean his tank and provide him with milk.

He's still weak but seems to be on the road to recovery, the marine research centre says.

“We said among ourselves that the chance of him surviving was quite low, judging from his condition,” Thanaphan Chomchuen, a veterinarian at the centre, said Friday.

“Normally, dolphins found stranded on the shore are usually in such a terrible condition. The chances that these dolphins would survive are normally very, very slim.

"But we gave him our best try on that day.”

The Irrawaddy dolphin, native to shallow southeast Asian waters, is considered a vulnerable species because of habitat loss, pollution and illegal fishing.

The World Wildlife Fund lists the species as endangered.

Officials from the marine research centre believe around 400 Irrawaddy dolphins remain along the country’s eastern coast, bordering Cambodia.

Vet Thanaphan Chomchuen, left, and volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar watch Paradon play. Credit: (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Workers placed Paradon in a seawater pool, treated the lung infection that made him so sick and weak, and enlisted volunteers to watch him round the clock.

They have had to hold him up in his tank to prevent him from drowning and feed him milk, initially done by tube, and later by bottle when he had recovered a bit of strength.

A staff veterinarian and one or two volunteers stay for each eight-hour shift, and other workers during the day handle the water pump and filter and making milk for the calf.

After a month, Paradon’s condition is improving. The calf - believed to be between four and six months old - can swim now and has no signs of infection.

But the dolphin that was 4.5ft-long and around 27 kilograms (59-lb) on July 22 is still weak and doesn't take enough milk, despite the team's efforts to feed him every 20 minutes or so.

Vet Thanaphan Chomchuen and Paradon play with a ball as the baby dolphin is nursed back to health. Credit: (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thippunyar Thipjuntar, a 32-year-old financial adviser, is one of the many volunteers who come for a babysitting shift with Paradon.

Thippunya said with Paradon’s round baby face and curved mouth that looks like a smile, she couldn’t help but grow attached to him and be concerned about his development.

“He does not eat enough but rather just wants to play. I am worried that he does not receive enough nutrition,” she said as she fed the sleepy Paradon, cradled in her arm.

“When you invest your time, physical effort, mental attention, and money to come here to be a volunteer, of course you wish that he would grow strong and survive.”

Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of the marine centre, said Paradon will need long-term care, perhaps as much as a year, until he is weaned from milk and is able to hunt for his own food.

“If we just release him when he gets better, the problem is that he he won’t be able to have milk. We will have to take care of him until he has his teeth, then we must train him to eat fish, and be part of a pod. This will take quite some time,” Sumana said.

Paradon's caregivers believe the extended tender loving care is worth it.

“If we can save one dolphin, this will help our knowledge, as there have not been many successful cases in treating this type of animal,” said veterinarian Thanaphan. “If we can save him and he survives, we will have learned so much from this."

“Secondly, I think by saving him, giving him a chance to live, we also raise awareness about the conservation of this species of animal, which are rare, with not many left.”