EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon has died 'unexpectedly' at the age of 38, his family has confirmed.

The TV star, known for playing the character Asif Malik, died last month after suffering an aneurysm, according to a tribute page launched in his honour.

He starred in the long-running BBC soap between 1999 and 2003, playing the school friend of Martin Fowler (played by James Alexandrou) and getting into trouble with Steve Owen (Martin Kemp).

His final appearance in Walford, the fictional east London borough where the show is set, ended with his character passing his A-levels and heading off to university.

A tribute page fundraising for Luximon's treasured causes has been set up by his family, who dedicated it to "the memory of Ash. Loving son, brother and friend. The biggest heart."

The tribute reads: "This site is a tribute to Ash, who passed on the 23rd July 2022 due to a aneurysm.

"Ash's unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted

"He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles."

The family asked for anyone who wanted to pay tribute to Luximon to donate to one of his chosen charities, calling him the "ultimate uncle."

Donors were asked to give to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), or to Andy's Man Club - a charity aimed at helping men talk - in lieu of flowers.

"He loved you xxx," the tribute concluded.

People were urged to wear colour instead of black to celebrate his life at a funeral service held on 11 August in Barnet, north London, the fundraising page said.