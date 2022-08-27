Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death

The family of Harry Dunn have said they “miss him terribly” while marking the third anniversary since his death.

The 19-year-old was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton on August 27 2019.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving four months later.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to leave the country, sparking an international controversy.

Radd Seiger, the spokesperson for his family, described the anniversary as a “terribly sad day.”

He said: “Today is the third anniversary of Harry’s passing. It is a terribly sad day but no sadder than any other day that his family have to endure.

“We all miss him terribly. He was a giant of a man with an even bigger and warmer personality who cared so much about others.

“Harry’s family have chosen to mark the day privately and will not be making any further public comment at this time. They look forward to doing so however as soon as they can.

“In the meantime, and on their behalf, from the bottom of all our broken hearts, I would like to thank the tens of millions of people in the UK, USA and right around the world who continue to support them through their nightmare.

The parents and step-parents of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles, Bruce Charles, Tim Dunn and Tracey Dunn Credit: left to right

“We continue to be overwhelmed daily by messages of love and support from all over the globe and each and every one honestly gives them the strength to carry on.”

On Saturday, bikers and supporters are meeting at the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London, at midday to mark the anniversary.

A memorial ride will then take place. The event has been organised by his family’s supporters.

Sacoolas was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court earlier this year in January.

However, days before her appearance, the Crown Prosecution Service said the hearing had been vacated to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue.