The official countdown to launch a new NASA to the Moon will shortly begin, marking the next chapter in putting humans back on the Moon.

The moon rocket's flight is the first in the space agency’s Artemis programme and will be un-crewed on this mission.

However, there will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

The Artemis 1 mission will see the first launch of the new 322ft tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which the agency says is the world’s most powerful rocket to date.

It will take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the Moon’s orbit.

The launch has been given a two-hour window beginning 1.33pm BST (08.33 EST) on Monday, 29 August from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA's new moon mission could put humans on the moon as early as 2025 for the first time in over half a century, ITV News' Martha Fairlie reports.

The mission's duration is 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes, and in total it will travel 1.3 million miles, before splashing down on October 10.Space fans can watch the launch on NASA's website live beginning from 5pm BST (12pm ET) on Monday, 29 August, or on NASA TV, which streams live on YouTube.

If bad weather or other delays hamper the launch, the next windows will be on 2 September and 5 September.

Cameras inside and outside Orion will then beam pictures and footage of the mission back to earth as the rocket begins its journey to the moon.

Stars including Jack Black, Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Josh Groban are billed to appear at the live-streamed launch.

Watch the Artemis 1 launch on Monday, 29 August live on NASA TV's official livestream here:

NASA expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the Moon in 2025.

Airbus engineer Sian Cleaver is industrial manager for the ESM, and as a child dreamt about being involved in human spaceflight before getting a master’s degree in physics and astronomy from Durham University.

She said: “I’m ridiculously excited, and I think everybody on the team is.

The Artemis 1 mission will set off on a course for the moon on a journey expected to take up to 42 days. Credit: PA Graphics

“There’s years and years of a labour of love into this project.

“This is the first time that we will have seen one of our European service modules flying in space and going to the Moon.

“I think a lot of us couldn’t quite believe it – we’ve now got the go for launch on the 29th.

The rocket will be un-crewed for the August mission. Credit: PA Graphics

“Now, I think it’s really sinking in that this is reality, this is happening, and it’s going to really start this whole new chapter of space exploration, and going to the Moon.

“We’re on the brink of something really exciting now.”

Ms Cleaver explained that last time humans went to the Moon – some 50 years ago – it was about proving that it could be done whereas the new mission is about proving people can go there for longer and more sustainably.

It will also assess whether some infrastructure can be built on and around the Moon, allowing humans to survive on another planetary body.

Now in her 30s, Ms Cleaver first visited the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida when she was just eight years old.

Her role in building the ESM involved making sure that all of the equipment and the subsystems came together at exactly the right time.

Speaking of attending the launch, she said: “I am so excited to be there.

“It is going to be, for me personally, a really special moment to be back there after so long. And now to actually work in the space industry, I still haven’t quite got my head around it really, that I’ve achieved something that I wanted to do since I was 15 or so.”

She added: “It’s pretty amazing that even at this stage of my career – 10 years into Airbus – that I’m working on essentially my dream mission.”

Sian Cleaver as child, with her sister at Kennedy Space Centre.

The UK is part of the Artemis programme, making contributions to the Lunar Gateway – a space station currently in development with the European Space Agency – working alongside the US, Europe, Canada and Japan.

The Artemis mission will be tracked in the UK from Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall.

Libby Jackson, exploration science manager at the UK Space Agency, said: “The first launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket is an important step for the global space community as we prepare to return humans to the Moon.

“The Artemis programme marks the next chapter of human space exploration and we look forward to continued involvement as it comes to life.”