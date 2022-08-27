A man in his 20s has died after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by Met Police officers.

The force has referred itself to the policing watchdog following the fatality in south west London on Friday evening.

The force said officers on patrol were alerted to a verbal altercation between a man and woman, who were known to each other, on Kingston Bridge in Kingston upon Thames, at about 10.30pm.

Scotland Yard said an allegation of theft was made and police were in the process of arresting the man when he entered the water.

He had not been placed in handcuffs, the force added.

The Met’s Marine Policing Unit, National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the RNLI were involved in a search to find the man.

He was recovered from the water at about 12.30am on Saturday and treated by paramedics but later pronounced dead.

The man’s family has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

The Met said its Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...