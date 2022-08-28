The Notting Hill Carnival has returned back to the streets of west London for the first time in two years.

Organisers were forced to postpone the 2020 and 2021 editions of the event due to the Covid pandemic.

Millions of people are expected to attend the two-day festival, which kicked off its celebrations, on Sunday, with a run to pay respect to the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Members of the Emancipated Run Crew, dressed in bright green T-shirts with “Remembering Grenfell” emblazoned on the back, also held a 72-second silence to remember those who lost their lives.

Members of the Emancipated Run Crew ran to remember the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster. Credit: PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he would “never forget” the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017.

“That summer of 2017 I will never forget - the awful fire of Grenfell tower. Seventy-two people perished - men, women and their children, grandparents, parents, uncles, aunties,” he said.

“What the community wants is two main things. One is for justice to happen and for those responsible be held to account and that still hasn’t happened. And secondly for this to never happen again.”

Sunday is traditionally known as 'family day', which sees families perform together in the children's parade.

Hundreds of performers took part this year, wearing an array of brightly coloured costumes.

Hundreds of people took part in the children's parade on Sunday. Credit: PA

Performers took to the streets of west London in an array of brightly coloured costumes. Credit: PA

The Notting Hill Carnival was first organised by resident Rhaune Laslett, in 1966, as a street fayre for local children on the streets of Notting Hill.

In the years since it has grown to become one of the world's largest arts celebrations - second only to Brazil's Rio Carnival in size.

On bank holiday Monday, the main adult parade will round off the carnival, which acts as a celebration of culture, diversity and inclusivity.

Those in attendance can enjoy music from 38 sound systems, playing everything from house music to hip-hop.

Live stages will also showcase different artists, while entertainment for children and interactive performances will take place throughout the weekend.

Millions of people are expected to attend 2022's festival after it was postponed for the past two years. Credit: PA

David Lindsay, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Mayor, said he hoped both days of the carnival would be "safe" and "peaceful for all".

Mr Khan added the carnival had “become one of the world’s biggest street festivals and part of the very fabric of this city”.

But he admitted the cost of living crisis is affecting this year's edition of the carnival, saying "it is really important the Government steps up".

"We are seeing those who want to have floats, those who want to have sound systems, pulling out because they can’t afford to pay their bills," he told PA.

