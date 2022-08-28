Officials in Pakistan have confirmed that more than 1,000 people have now been killed by floods, brought about by the monsoon season, since the middle of June.

The death toll prompted the country's climate minister to label the season as “a serious climate catastrophe".

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops, while leading to a mass evacuation effort from soldiers and rescue workers.

Thousands of displaced people have been taken to the safety of relief camps where aid is being provided.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shabaz Sharif, has vowed the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes, after a visit to flood victims in the city of Jafferabad.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority reported the death toll reached 1,033 people, after new fatalities were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh provinces.

Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country's top climate official, said in a video posted on Twitter that Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade".

She said: “We are at the moment at the ground zero of the front line of extreme weather events, in an unrelenting cascade of heatwaves, forest fires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events and now the monster monsoon of the decade is wreaking non-stop havoc throughout the country."

Flooding from the Swat River overnight affected northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where tens of thousands of people - especially in the Charsadda and Nowshehra districts - have been evacuated from their homes to relief camps, set up in government buildings.

Many have also taken shelter on roadsides, said Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Mr Bangash added some 180,000 people have been evacuated from Charsadda and 150,000 from Nowshehra district villages.

The unprecedented monsoon season - which began earlier than normal this year - has affected all four of the country's provinces.

Soldiers and rescue workers have led a mass evacuation effort. Credit: AP

Nearly 300,000 homes have been destroyed, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have been widespread, affecting millions of people.

On Sunday, Pope Francis said he wanted to assure his “closeness to the populations of Pakistan struck by flooding of disastrous proportions".

Speaking during a pilgrimage to the Italian town of L’Aquila, which was hit by a deadly earthquake in 2009, he said he was praying “for the many victims, for the injured and the evacuated, and so that international solidarity will be prompt and generous".

Ms Rehman told Turkish news outlet TRT World that by the time the rains recede, "we could well have one fourth or one third of Pakistan under water".

“This is something that is a global crisis and of course we will need better planning and sustainable development on the ground. We’ll need to have climate resilient crops as well as structures,” she said.