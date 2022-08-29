Dutch soldier dies of injuries after shooting outside hotel in Indianapolis

One of three Dutch soldiers injured in a shooting outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The commando “died tonight of his injuries. That happened surrounded by family and colleagues,” the ministry said in a statement. The soldier, whose identity was not released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. The two other wounded soldiers are conscious and are able to speak, the ministry added. The shooting occurred at around 3:30am in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. The Dutch Defence Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training. Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

