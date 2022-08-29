NASA postpones Artemis 1 moon rocket launch due to engine problem

Fuel leaks have forced Nasa to delay the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

But around 40 minutes before the rocket was due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the space agency said it was encountering an “unplanned stop”.

Engineers were working to rectify a temperature issue with one of the engines, after earlier tackling a liquid nitrogen leak during final lift-off preparations.

But the space agency said that the launch was no longer happening "as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed".

"Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt," Nasa tweeted.

The uncrewed flight was meant to mark the next chapter in putting humans back on the Moon, and was the first in Nasa’s Artemis programme.

Photographers place remote cameras near the new moon rocket. Credit: AP

There will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

Nasa hopes that by the following year it will be able to send astronauts back to the lunar surface for the first time in over 50 years.

The Artemis 1 mission will see the first launch of the new 322ft (98m) tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which the agency says is the world’s most powerful rocket to date.

It will take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the Moon’s orbit.

Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Credit: AP via NASA

Airbus engineer Sian Cleaver, an industrial manager for the ESM, said the last time humans went to the Moon it was about proving that it could be done, whereas the new mission is about proving people can go there for longer and more sustainably.

It will also assess whether some infrastructure can be built on and around the Moon, allowing humans to survive on another planetary body.

The mission duration is 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes, and in total the capsule will travel 1.3 million miles, before splashing down on October 10.

The UK is part of the Artemis programme, making contributions to the Lunar Gateway – a space station currently in development with the European Space Agency – working alongside the US, Europe, Canada and Japan.

