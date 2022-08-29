Ukraine's military claims push into Russia-held Kherson

Play Brightcove video

Ukraine claims to have pushed into Russian-held Kherson, ITV News reports

Ukraine's military claims it has launched a major counteroffensive to recapture the Russian-held region of Kherson.

Russia captured the city and its surrounding region in the early days of the invasion.

But in recent weeks Ukraine has launched a succession of attacks aimed at cutting off Russian forces there from main supply routes.

Kherson is the biggest Ukrainian city occupied by Russian forces, and reports about Ukrainian forces preparing for a counteroffensive there and elsewhere in the region have circulated for weeks.

Russian-installed officials, citing Ukrainian rocket strikes, announced the evacuation of residents of nearby Nova Kakhovka — a city Kyiv’s forces frequently target — from their workplaces to bomb shelters on Monday.

However the Moscow-appointed regional leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, dismissed the Ukrainian claims of an offensive in the Kherson region as false.

He claimed the Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses in the area.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, cautioned against “super-sensational announcements” about a counteroffensive.

The highest number of casualties — eight civilians killed and seven wounded — was reported in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russian forces struck the cities of Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka overnight and the region's Ukrainian governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, urged residents to evacuate immediately.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, cluster munitions hit Monday morning, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Ukraine’s presidential office also reported heavy fighting and multiple Ukrainian strikes in the southern Kherson region, most of which the Russians occupy.

Ukrainian forces have been carrying out strikes on ammunition depots and Russian military positions in the area.

Meanwhile, an urgent United Nations (UN) mission is headed to the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, as shelling near the site provokes ongoing anxiety.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame over the shelling around the vicinity of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, in southeastern Ukraine.

A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level in Nikopol, Ukraine. Credit: AP

The UN's nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered power plant at the heart of fighting in the region, in hopes of helping to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

The trip is to a country where the world’s worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in 1986, sent radiation throughout the region, shocked the world and intensified a global push away from nuclear energy.

The planned visit comes after the nuclear power plant was briefly knocked offline last week.

Concerns around the site are so intense, officials have been handing out anti-radiation iodine tablets over the past week.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has sought access for months to the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russian forces have occupied and Ukrainian workers have operated since the early days of the six-month-old war.

He tweeted confirmation that the Vienna-based IAEA’s group is on its way to the area, and slated to arrive later this week.

The IAEA said in a statement that its team will “undertake urgent safeguards activities,” assess damage, determine the functionality of the plant's safety and security systems, and evaluate the working conditions of the control room staff.

This composite of satellite images shows smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine Credit: AP/ Planet Labs PBC

“Without an exaggeration, this mission will be the hardest in the history of IAEA," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility.

Ukraine reported shelling in Nikopol, the city across the Dnieper River from the nuclear power plant, and said one person was killed and five others were wounded.

A woman looks out from her damaged apartment after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine, on Monday Credit: A

In Enerhodar, just a few kilometers from the plant, the city’s Ukrainian mayor, Dmytro Orlov, blamed Russian shelling for injuries to at least 10 residents.

Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said in Stockholm that he expects the IAEA mission to produce “a clear statement of facts, of violation of all nuclear, of nuclear safety protocols." He added, "We know that Russia is putting not only Ukraine, but also the entire world at threat at the risk of nuclear accident."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will ensure security of the IAEA mission and called on other countries to “raise pressure on the Ukrainian side to force it to stop threatening the European continent by shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and surrounding areas.”