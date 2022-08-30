Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a political comeback as he prepares to move out of Downing Street to make way for his successor.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Dorset on Tuesday, the outgoing prime minister would not be drawn on his plans after he is replaced by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next week.

When pressed on rumours of a political comeback, Mr Johnson repeatedly insisted that he wanted to talk about plans for driving out gigabit-speed broadband across rural areas, as he sought to emphasise his government’s achievements.

Asked if he would rule out a comeback, he told reporters: “I think on the whole, people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician.”

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative leadership rival of the prime minister, warned on Monday that Mr Johnson could try and make a comeback.

“I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again,” the former Tory Cabinet minister said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know

Mr Johnson’s demise was ultimately triggered by a row over his handling of former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher after Mr Pincher was accused of sexual misconduct.

Asked if he had regrets about the way the allegations had been dealt with, the PM replied: “All those things have to be handled carefully and sensitively and we have processes for dealing with them, and people who have complaints should raise them in the normal way.”

Mr Johnson declined to give himself a rating out of 10 for his term in office or share how he'll spend his free time from now on, adding: "Wherever I end up, I'll have the security of knowing there'll be gigabit broadband."