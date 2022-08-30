The devastating floods in Pakistan have caused over $10bn in damages, a government minister has said, as a third of the country is believed to be underwater.

Hundreds of thousands of people's lives are in tatters in Pakistan after deadly floods brought about by the monsoon season killed at least 1,130 and left many more facing homelessness and hunger.

More than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis, are estimated to have been affected by the disaster.

"I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10 billion," planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, on Monday. Credit: AP

"So far we have lost 1,000 human lives. There is damage to almost nearly one million houses," Mr Iqbal said at his office.

"People have actually lost their complete livelihood."

He added the floods were worse than those that hit Pakistan in 2010, for which the United Nations (UN) had issued its largest ever disaster appeal.

The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term it will be confronted with acute food shortages.

Maps reveal the scale of the floods' devastation in Pakistan

Disaster officials say nearly a half million people were crowded into camps after losing their homes, while the country's climate minister, Sherry Rehman, said Pakistan was facing “a serious climate catastrophe."

Ms Rehman said on Monday that one third of the country was under water, adding: "Frankly, no one has seen this kind of downpour & flooding before, and no one country can cope alone with the multiple, cascading effects of extreme weather, climate events."

The heavy rains are the latest in a series of catastrophes that Ms Rehman said are exacerbated by climate change, including heatwaves, forest fires and glacial lake outbursts.

The damage reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations.

Since 1959, Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic CO2 emissions. The United States is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

Army troops distribute food to displaced people in a flood-hit area in in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. Credit: AP

The country received a $1.1 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, funds which had been stalled since early this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan’s compliance with the deal’s terms under the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April.

And the United Nations is expected to launch a flash appeal for $160 million on Tuesday, to provide "immediate relief" to the most vulnerable.

The Queen expressed sympathy for those affected by the disaster on Monday, saying: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan," in a message to the country's president.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts," she added.

Pakistan started receiving international aid this week, and more planes carrying aid from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates landed at an airport near Islamabad on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the military.

It said Chinese planes carrying aid will also arrive in Pakistan later on Tuesday.

Pakistan has also deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help authorities in rescue and relief operations.

