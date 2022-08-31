A former Tory MP has clashed with Martin Lewis over the cost-of-living crisis after the consumer champion warned of the dire effects rising bills will have on households.

Edwina Currie, who served in Margaret Thatcher's government, said Mr Lewis should stop using words like "catastrophe," suggesting he should instead give practical advice on how people can mitigate the impact of rising bills.

The consumer champion had previously warned soaring energy bills are turning into a "national crisis" on the scale of the pandemic and will put lives at risk, accusing the government of not taking radical enough action to help.

In a heated exchange of words on Twitter, Ms Currie said he should "stop pretending that governments can do everything".

In response, Mr Lewis insisted the cost-of-living crisis is a catastrophe, with average energy bills due to cost over half the full state pension by January.

"Emphasise the help. Include local authorities, as in Germany," Ms Currie, who used to represent South Derbyshire, went on to say.

"Give people something they can do.. not just wringing their hands."

Her initial comments were in response to Lewis challenging Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to outline their plans to tackle soaring energy bills in a live interview and Q&A on his show.

Mr Lewis, who has condemned the government for acting like “zombies” over its response to soaring energy bills, said the cost-of-living crisis "has left millions worried how they'll make ends meet".

He has said by September, there will be an "enormous" amount of people who can't pay energy bills - or refuse to - when payment is due.Addressing Ms Truss and Mr Sunak directly on Twitter, he said: “I'd like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour's @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people's concerns."

"We understand the time pressures and are happy to work on scheduling with you to make this work," he added.

It follows energy regulator Ofgem confirming an 80% rise in the energy price cap, which will mean the average household’s yearly bill will go from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

The cost-of-living crisis is high on the agenda of the Tory leadership race. Credit: PA

The cost-of-living crisis is dominating the Tory leadership contest, as the candidates make a final push to win over Conservative party members before a new leader is announced next week.

The Truss campaign has kept a lower profile in the final days of the contest, which included the decision to cancel a face-to-face TV interview with BBC journalist Nick Robinson.

The favourite to replace Boris Johnson in No10, the foreign secretary has said she will not finalise her plans for cost-of-living help before receiving the “full support and advice” only available to the government of the day.

But she has said she would help struggling households by reversing the National Insurance rise and moving the cost of "green levies" from energy bills to general taxation.

Mr Sunak, who has said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, has confirmed he will reduce or remove VAT on energy bills.

