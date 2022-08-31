A video has captured Boris Johnson appearing to show up during a police raid - much to the surprise of the property's occupant.

The clip has gone viral since it was posted on TikTok on Wednesday, after the prime minister attended a police raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London.

“Bro, how the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there,” a man tells followers in the clip posted on social media.

The footage then cuts to what appears to be the inside of a home, as a door is opened revealing police officers and none other than Mr Johnson wearing a protective vest.

“Wagwan Boris?” the man holding the phone asks.

“Good morning, how do you do?” Mr Johnson appears to say in a barely audible response.

No arrests were made during the raid.

Mr Johnson will step down from the helm next week, as either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss is handed the keys to Downing Street.

The outgoing leader is taking part in a number of visits across the country in what has been dubbed a 'farewell tour,' before his replacement is chosen by Tory members.

Mr Johnson leaves the area after viewing a drugs-related raid by Metropolitan Police officers in West Norwood, London.

Mr Johnson used the opportunity to stress his record on tackling crime.

The visit came after the Telegraph reported that officers are being told to focus on the basics of policing by home secretary Priti Patel.

A report by the Policy Exchange think tank warned that the public feel police are being distracted by “woke” causes.

Speaking to broadcasters after the raid, the prime minister jokingly addressed those concerns.

“I tell you what," he said. "I’ve just seen a bunch of police officers who woke quite a lot of drug dealers this morning and they woke them long before they were expecting to have their breakfast.

“They woke them with warrants, and they woke them with the news that they were under arrest for causing misery in the communities of London.

“And that’s what I want the police to do, that’s what Priti wants them to do.

“I thank them for what they’re doing. They’re doing an absolutely fantastic job.”

He also spoke said there are "13,700-odd more police now on the streets".

The government says this recruitment drive across England and Wales formed part of Mr Johnson’s pledge to put 20,000 additional officers on the streets.

It came after police officer numbers in England and Wales fell by more than 20,000 between 2009 and 2018, with Conservative-led governments in power from May 2010.