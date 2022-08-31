Play Brightcove video

The nine-year-old Liverpool shooting victim's headteacher remembered her as a "kind child" whose death had rocked the school community

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was "an absolute credit to her family" and "went out of her way to help" others, her headteacher has said.

The nine-year-old was shot dead in her home in Liverpool last week after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot.

The community came together to hold a vigil for the schoolgirl at St Margaret Mary's Church on Wednesday evening.

Her former headteacher, Rebecca Wilkinson, said Olivia was "an absolute credit to her family - she was one of these children who went out of her way to help.

ITV News reporter Ellie Pitt was in Liverpool tonight as the community held a vigil in Olivia's memory

Play Brightcove video

She continued: "When a child is kind like Olivia was, when they are that type of a personality, that says a lot about the way she has been brought up."

The headteacher at St Margaret Mary's Roman Catholic Junior School said she, along with the schoolgirl's class teacher, and the leadership team also wished to pay tribute to Olivia's family directly.

Ms Wilkinson said that as a community the school "had been rocked" by Olivia's death, but that Wednesday's vigil provided an opportunity to "pay tribute to Olivia for her kindness, her humility (and) for the joy that she bought with everyone who had the privilege of coming into contact with her".

She added: "It's an opportunity for the community to pray for the family, that they can draw some strength, to come to terms with what's happened.

Olivia was 'an absolute credit to her family'

Play Brightcove video

"It's also an opportunity for the community to pay for peace, because it has rocked the community and we want to see an end to this, and maybe this is an opportunity for us draw together and for the community to draw some strength by being together."

Olivia had attended St Margaret Mary's infant school when she was younger, before progressing up into junior school during September 2020.

Ms Wilkinson added that she had "never had to deal with anything on this scale" in her 21 years of teaching, and that the past week had been "by far and away the most difficult of my career".

Flowers left near the scene Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

"But I draw strength from the team we have at St Margaret Mary's, the staff, the governors, the church community - we're a tight community - the parents, when they come back, they are so supportive, as a community that's the way we will get through this," she added.

Ahead of pupils returning to school next week Ms Wilkinson revealed that staff have been working with counsellors to answer difficult questions that children might have.

Staff and children, from every year group, will also have the opportunity to work with counsellors should they need support.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Merseyside Police are still appealing for information from the public, just over a week from Olivia's death.

Two men, one aged 33 from Dovecot and one aged 36 from Huyton, were both arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They have been conditionally bailed under investigation, and the 36-year-old man was recalled to prison.