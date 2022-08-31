Toddler killed by hailstone in storm in northeast Spain

A 20-month old toddler has died after being hit by a hailstone during a fierce storm in north-eastern Spain.

Mayor La Bisbal d’Empordà told Spanish National Television the young girl was with her parents when she was hit by the ball of ice on Tuesday.

She died early on Wednesday in hospital.

More than 20 people were treated for injuries after the storm and the mayor said many cars and buildings were also damaged by the hail.

Large hailstones splash into swimming pool in Catalonia

She added that some of the hailstones measured up to 11 centimetres (four inches) in diameter.

Video footage on Spanish media showed the hailstones bouncing like golf balls on cars in the street.

More storms were expected in the region on Wednesday.

Heavy storms have been predicted for eastern Spain following severe heatwaves during the summer both on land and in the Mediterranean Sea.