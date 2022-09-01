Bill Turnbull's legacy in inspiring men to get tested for prostate cancer has been highlighted following the news of his death after a long battle with the disease.

Charities praised the broadcaster for revealing his diagnosis in March 2018, saying it lead to a surge in people enquiring about symptoms, saving countless lives in the process.

Turnbull, 66, was diagnosed in 2017 and admitted he was “cross with myself” for the pride he had felt at not visiting a GP in four years. The former BBC Breakfast and Classic FM broadcaster died peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday.

Turnbull being open about the disease - and its effects - helped others who had been diagnosed and lead to a spark in people getting checked for prostate cancer, which kills 11,500 men die in the UK every year.

'The Turnbull and Fry effect saved lives'

In November 2017, Turnbull took part in a celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off - in aid of a charity, Stand Up to Cancer. He found out about his prostate cancer during filming.

Turnbull announced he had been diagnosed with an advanced form of the disease in March 2018, just weeks after Stephen Fry revealed he was recovering from prostate cancer surgery.

NHS England said there were 70,000 visits to the NHS website advice page on prostate cancer in March 2018, a 250% increase from the then monthly average of around 20,000.

“A debt of gratitude is owed to Bill Turnbull and Stephen Fry for the work they have done to urge men to seek medical advice if they think something isn’t right,” the former NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens said.

“The Turnbull and Fry effect could help save lives."

Bill Turnbull and Stephen Fry went public with their diagnoses in early 2018. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

Turnbull said he hoped that by talking about his experiences, it would help encourage other men to get tested sooner for prostate cancer.

He had campaigned to raise awareness among those at risk as an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK, which works to improve awareness and provides training and funding.

The charity's chief executive Laura Kerby said that after Turnbull announced his diagnosis, levels of referrals to the NHS increased by about 20% and her charity’s helpline saw a surge in calls.

"Prostate cancer (became for a time) the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and the Turnbull/Fry effect, as we call it, had a huge impact on raising that awareness," she said.

"Bill Turnbull used his popularity, he used his personality, his warmth, his love of football, to really drive that message.

“It’s now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and that’s very much down to the impacts that he helped us make.”

His public support of the charity also helped highlight the vital need for a screening programme to help make sure more men have their cancer caught early.

"Sadly, for Bill his prostate cancer diagnosis came too late, but we know his work with us has saved many lives," the charity said in a statement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

'Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive'

After his cancer diagnosis was made public, the popular broadcaster presented a Channel 4 documentary called Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive.

He explored the use of cannabis oil for medicinal purposes as he revealed how his life had changed since the diagnosis.

The documentary saw him trying several techniques, including altering his diet, to fight the cancer and ease his pain, as he adjusted to life after his diagnosis.

Turnbull was an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK. Credit: Prostate Cancer UK

The 66-year-old said he was eager to front the documentary "to give people a picture of what it's like".

The former BBC Breakfast and Classic FM broadcaster had prostate tests at the age of 40 and 50 but said the disease had already spread to his bones when he saw a doctor about long-term aches and pains which he had put down to “old age”.

"A few years ago, cancer was a subject nobody wanted to go near or talk about," he said in advance of the programme's broadcast.

"And I'm a big believer in shining a light on it actually, a bit like cockroaches, if you shine a light then they run away. "And we need to talk about it more, because people who've got it need to talk about it. So I thought it would be useful to show people what it's like to be on that journey, and show what that journey consists of."

Following the news of Turnbell's death, BBC presenter George Alagiah, who was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer in 2014, congratulated his former colleague “for setting an example for all of us living with life-threatening illness”. He tweeted: “Very sad day for the millions who knew Bill from TV and for colleagues at the BBC. “Well done Bill for setting an example for all of us living with life-threatening illness. RIP”.

Symptoms of prostate cancer according to the NHS Prostate cancer The NHS website says prostate cancer usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years. Symptoms of prostate cancer do not usually appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the penis (urethra). Back to top What symptoms may be associated with prostate cancer? needing to pee more frequently, often during the night

needing to rush to the toilet

difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)

straining or taking a long time while peeing

weak flow

feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

blood in urine or in semen Back to top Are these the only symptoms of prostate cancer? The NHS website says that these symptoms do not always mean you have prostate cancer. Many men's prostates get larger as they get older because of a non-cancerous condition called benign prostate enlargement. Signs that the cancer may have spread include bone and back pain, a loss of appetite, pain in the testicles and unintentional weight loss. Back to top What are the causes of prostate cancer? The NHS says It's not known exactly what causes prostate cancer, although a number of things can increase your risk of developing the condition. These include: Age – the risk rises as you get older, and most cases are diagnosed in men over 50 years of age

Ethnic group – prostate cancer is more common in black men than in Asian men

Family history – having a brother or father who developed prostate cancer before age 60 seems to increase your risk of developing it; research also shows that having a close female relative who developed breast cancer may also increase your risk of developing prostate cancer

Obesity – recent research suggests there may be a link between obesity and prostate cancer, and a balanced diet and regular exercise may lower your risk of developing prostate cancer

Diet – research is ongoing into the links between diet and prostate cancer, and there is some evidence that a diet high in calcium is linked to an increased risk of developing prostate cancer Back to top What you should do if you're worried about prostate cancer If you have symptoms that could be caused by prostate cancer, you should visit a GP. There's no single, definitive test for prostate cancer. The GP will discuss the pros and cons of the various tests with you to try to avoid unnecessary anxiety. The GP is likely to: ask for a urine sample to check for infection

take a blood sample to test your level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) – called PSA testing

examine your prostate by inserting a gloved finger into your bottom – called digital rectal examination The GP will assess your risk of having prostate cancer based on a number of factors, including your PSA levels and the results of your prostate examination, as well as your age, family history and ethnic group. If you're at risk, you should be referred to hospital to discuss the options of further tests. Back to top

Click here to check your risk in 30 seconds