Titanic: New 8k footage shows wreck in 'highest-quality' ever

The "highest-quality" footage ever captured of the Titanic shows an "astonishing amount of detail and colours", according to the team behind the project.

OceanGate Expeditions say they have released the world's "first ever" 8k footage of the Titanic which premiered on the company's YouTube page on Wednesday.

The footage captures close-ups of the wreckage and decay, which shows details including a boiler which fell to the ocean's floor when the Titanic broke in two, and the name of the anchor maker on the portside anchor which Titanic diver and expert Rory Golden says he had never seen before.

"I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail," Mr Golden says.

"It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn’t as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies.”

Watch the world's first 8k footage of the Titanic wreckage

Footage was captured by divers and experts who guided the exploration aboard the OceanGate Expeditions-owned Titan Submersible, which the company say is the world's only five-person manned submersible capable of reaching 4,000 metres below sea level.

The green lights shown in the video were from a laser scaling system which was used to accurately determine the size of the objects the experts were looking at on a camera through the main viewport of the submersible.

The company says that the footage helps to access new details about the Titanic and support identification of species on and around the ship.

Scientists and archaeologists will now study the footage to assess the greater detail for new discoveries.

The company records footage of the wreckage every year to compare footage and track the rate of decay and change around the ship. Footage previously taken in 2021 was captured in 4k.

OceanGate Expeditions is already planning for the 2023 Titanic Expedition which will embark in May of 2023 to compare year-on-year change around the ship.