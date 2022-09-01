Truss vs Sunak: The Young Conservatives choosing our next prime minister

Play Brightcove video

Video and words by George Hancorn, ITV News' Here's The Story

"I didn't like Boris Johnson in the first place."

As 160,000 paid-up members of the Conservative Party prepare to make their final decision on who'll be the UK's next Prime Minister- what do two young party supporters make of the two remaining candidates?

Kevin Ghateh and Gavriel Solomons are students at the University of Westminister and University of Hertfordshire, respectively, who chair their universities' Conservative associations.

Despite originally supporting Kemi Badenoch in the Leadership Race, the pair have put their support in Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak made their final pitches to Tory members as the contest to replace Boris Johnson enters its final hours

According to research by Queen Mary University London from 2020, 18-24s make up 6% of the Conservative Party's membership.

Meanwhile, party members make up 0.3% of the total UK electorate.

According to recent polling by YouGov, the economy (61%) and the environment (38%) were ranked the most important issues that 18-24s were concerned about.

What have the candidates been saying about policies that will affect young people the most?

Education

If she becomes prime minister, Liz Truss plans to change the way students are accepted into university.

She wants to reform the admissions process so that students apply after collecting their exam results, rather than being based on predicted grades.

It follows a pledge for pupils with top A-level grades to automatically be invited to apply to interview at Oxbridge.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak says that if he's elected PM he'll phase out university degrees that he claims "do not improve earning potential".

Green issues

Both candidates have agreed to stick to a manifesto pledge of reaching net zero by 2050.

Liz Truss says that if she gets the keys to Number 10 she'll suspend the 'green levy', a levy on energy bills to pay for social and green projects.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to scrap the ban on building new onshore windfarms and would accelerate offshore windfarms.

The deadline for Conservative party members to cast their final ballot is 5pm on Friday, with a new prime minister expected to be sworn in next week.