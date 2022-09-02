Afro hair swim cap approved for top-level competition following Olympics ban

After being banned from the Olympics last year, a swimming cap designed for Afro hair has been approved for use in top-level competitions.

In 2021, world governing body FINA sparked a social media backlash after barring products from Soul Cap, a British brand that makes extra-large caps for dreadlocks, afros, braids and "any type of voluminous hair".

The caps were barred on the grounds that to FINA's “best knowledge, the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.

The Switzerland-based body described the swim caps as unsuitable due to them not “following the natural form of the head”.

Following a public outcry, FINA apologised and announced it would reconsider its ruling.

On Thursday, the body announced a U-turn. Executive director Brent Nowicki told the Metro the decision "follows a period of review and discussion on cap design between Fina and Soul Cap over the past year".

"Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of Fina's work, and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear."

In an Instagram post, Soul Cap - created by Toks Ahmed-Salawudeen and Michael Chapman - said the approval means all swimmers will "have more choice doing what they love".

"This result plays a huge part in our wider mission to improve inclusion in the sport and we’re so grateful to everyone who showed support last year and was part of creating this change," the statement read.

Alice Dearing, the only black Team GB swimmer to in the Tokyo Olympics, said FINA's reversal "sets a precedent for the sport".

Dearing, who has a partnership deal with Soul Cap, said: "Giving swimmers the option is what this is all about. Self expression & love."

Soul Cap was created in 2017 after its founders met a black woman with afro hair who struggled to find a decent swim cap. According the company's website, has since shipped tens of thousands of swim caps to customers worldwide.

Caps are necessary for many black swimmers because Afro hair does not retain as much moisture as other hair does. As a result, it risks being dried out by the chemicals used in swimming pools.

A Sport England survey revealed 95% of black adults and 80% of black children do not go swimming.

Reasons for this include cultural stereotyping, people being priced out of swimming, pool closures and a lack of swim education in schools, Soul Cap told Metro.