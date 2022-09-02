Play Brightcove video

A widowed solo mum is turning to foodbanks as she struggles to put food on the table for herself and her 12-year-old son.

After her son Alex's father passed away, Serena Carcary has provided for her son on an ever-dwindling budget.

Now, their small household's budget is tightening even further, as bumper inflation levels sparked food prices to rise at their fastest rate since 2008.

As energy prices continue to climb too, she is being pushed to breaking point.

Serena shopping with her son Alex. Credit: ITV News

Ms Carcary told ITV News: "Every time I'm spending more, I'm kind of going into more debt so it is a constant stress.

"I use food banks quite a lot, so I try and use tinned foods where I can and make up those days were I just haven't got enough."

Serena is struggling more than ever to fill her cupboards as prices continue to rise. Credit: ITV News

Food prices inflation rocketed to 9.3% in August, up from 7% the previous month, as food producers pass on the hikes in the cost of fertiliser, animal feed, wheat and vegetable oil, much of which is produced in Russia and Ukraine, on to consumers.

And as the rising price of goods and services continue to grow, it is the most vulnerable in society who are at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis.

How much have some of the staples increased by?

Bread and cereals : Earlier this month, the ONS said that a loaf of sliced white bread now costs £1.24 on average, an increase of 18 pence compared with last July.

Milk : The average cost of a pint of milk rose to 59 pence in July. That rose up from 42 pence in the same month last year.

Cheese: 350g cheddar cost £2.54 on average, up from £2.16 last July. There was a 17.9% increase in the average price of cheeses and curds over the last 12 months to July.

Eggs: The cost of eggs increased by an average of 14.6% since July 2021. That means if a carton of six eggs cost £1 in July 2021, it would now cost around £1.15.

With more money going out of her account than going in, she has found herself struggling more and more to fill her cupboards.

She added: "As he is only 12, I'm not quite sure how much he understands.

"But he knows that things are really tight. I have to constantly tell him we can't buy that, or we can't buy those biscuits, or no you can't go the corner shop again.

"It is just constantly saying mum has no money. It must be really hard for him to hear that all the time."

She added: "This week is particularly bad because my weekly spend I have already used it up with the bills. So I did a small shop yesterday but as you can see my cupboards are pretty empty.

"The money coming in is not matching the money going out. So we are constantly in a deficit.

"Everyday is just a struggle."

Demand for foodbanks has skyrocketed in recent years and as people feel the bite of the cost of living crisis, demand is only expected to grow.

Desperation for some has reached its peak, with a foodbank in the Welsh town of Cwmbran noting poignant items going missing during a recent break-in.

When staff members came into work they found money boxes still full - but stockpiles of food missing.

Sabrina Cresswell, of the Cwmbran community foodbank, said: " We get teachers, support staff from hospitals. A lot of working people coming here."

The UK government has promised that support is on its way, but it will have to wait till the new prime minister takes office, something those already on the brink can't wait for.