Extinction Rebellion protesters 'superglue themselves' inside Commons Chamber

Extinction Rebellion protesters have apparently superglued themselves around the Speaker's Chair in the Commons Chamber demanding a citizens' assembly.

The climate change campaign group shared an image on social media showing three people holding hands, apparently glued around the chair.

Two others are holding banners reading "let the people decide" and "citizens assembly now".

The Commons Chamber is currently open to the public while Parliament is in recess.

“Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber," the group wrote on Twitter.

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”

