Meghan Markle's contentious Cut interview and a historic first for the Queen

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

After taking a summer break, Chris and Lizzie are back to discuss Meghan Markle's contentious interview with The Cut. How has the royal family responded? Had Harry and Meghan not moved from the UK, would a press pen of 40 photographers really have been waiting for Archie on the school run?

And, speaking of schools, Chris and Lizzie discuss where the Cambridge children will be studying next term.

Finally, the royal team explain why the Queen swearing in the incoming prime minister at Balmoral will be a historic moment.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.