OnlyFans announces £374m profit after users flock to platform during pandemic

Accounts for the adult content subscription platform, OnlyFans, have revealed the company made a huge jump in revenues last year, recording pre-tax profits of $433 million (£374 million).

Figures also showed that the company's owner, Leonid Radvinsky, was paid $500m (£433m) in 18 months. During 2021 he received $284 million (£246 million) in dividends and has earned a further $233 million (£201 million) since November.

Thanks to a rapid rise in subscription numbers, during the Covid pandemic, the firm increased its revenues by 160% - up from £309 million to £805 million over the year.

The online platform is best known for hosting adult content, allowing porn stars and sex workers to charge for sexually explicit photographs and videos.

Around $4 billion (£3.47 billion) was generated by its two million content creators in 2021. For each payment made to its content creators the firm takes a 20% commission fee.

The company's chief executive, Amrapali Gan, said: “Our creator-first approach to building the world’s safest social media platform propelled OnlyFans to a record-breaking 2021.

“We will continue to invest in the creator economy by enhancing safety, developing original OFTV content, and continuing to grow our community of creators and fans."

British businessman Tim Stokely founded OnlyFans in 2016 and since then its subscriber numbers have rocketed.

Today, the platform has some 220 million users, while last year it saw a 128% increase in the number of fans taking advantage of its services.

“OnlyFans improved its business processes and gained market share, as reflected by our pivotal and record setting results across our business,” Lee Taylor, its chief financial officer, said.

“This business growth enables us to continue investing in the platform and in operations to ensure we provide our community with the safest social media site.”

After pressure from banking partners the company announced, in 2021, it would block all sexually explicit content.

However, less than a week later it performed a U-turn and suspended the policy after it said "it had “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and [had] suspended the planned October 1 policy change”.