The Queen to miss the Highland Games in Scotland due to mobility issues

The Queen will miss the Braemar Gathering in Scotland, the popular Highland Games event, which the Prince of Wales is scheduled to attend on Saturday.

The decision is understood to have been taken for the comfort of the head of state, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.

Throughout the course of her 70-year-reign she has missed the event on just a handful of occasions, including when it was cancelled entirely during the pandemic.

Buckingham Palace has already announced her Majesty will not travel to London to meet the new prime minister next week.

Instead, both the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest and outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson, have been invited to hold audiences with the Queen at Balmoral.

The 96-year-old traditionally spends her summer break every year at the Aberdeenshire residence, in Scotland.

Typically, the Monarch would appoint new prime minister's at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

In recent months her Majesty has missed a number of events which she would normally be present at, including several to commemorate her historic Platinum Jubilee.

She had to withdraw from a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, after feeling "some discomfort" from the first day of Jubilee celebrations, in June.

The Queen was also forced to miss Royal Ascot for the first time since her coronation.