England's Lionesses qualify for World Cup after victory against Austria

The Lionesses secured their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup with one game to spare after defeating Austria. Returning to action just over a month on from their historic Euros triumph, the England team needed a point to seal top spot in Group D and a place at next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand. They ended up with all three following a seventh-minute finish from Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris’ strike to wrap things up in the 70th minute. It made it nine wins – and clean sheets – from as many games in the group for Sarina Wiegman’s side with one more to go, Tuesday’s contest against Luxembourg at the bet365 Stadium.

England's Leah Williamson (right) speaks to Millie Bright at the end of the clash against Austria. Credit: PA

Irene Fuhrmann’s second-placed Austria, after completing their group fixtures, will be part of the World Cup play-offs in October. England that month will play a friendly against world champions the United States at Wembley, in a return to the scene of July’s Euros glory when they clinched their first major trophy with victory over Germany in front of a crowd of over 87,000. The venue for their first match since made for some contrast as Wiegman’s team took to the field in Austria at a stadium that was sold out but only had an attendance of 2,600.

