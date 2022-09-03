Prince Charles opens new archway to mark Queen’s jubilee at Braemar Gathering

The Prince of Wales has officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he arrived at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure as he joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, was not in attendance.

The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence.

Crowds from across the globe gathered to watch competitors take part in events such as the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-of-war.

Tug-of-war competitors at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The archway was constructed using granite stone bases cut from nearby Invercauld Quarry and four timber pillars donated by the Balmoral, Mar Lodge, Invercauld, and Birkhall estates.

Welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay along with the Princess Royal, compere Robert Lovie told the crowd: “Like the rest of the country and the Commonwealth this year we have all taken the greatest of pride in celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Here at Braemar the society has so much to celebrate – bringing together the joy of both Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen and 70 years as patron to the society and this gathering.

“Her Majesty’s remarkable reign and lifelong dedication to the country and the Commonwealth has given us great cause to come together to celebrate.

“May we ask His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to relay to Her Majesty at Balmoral Castle that we miss her presence today and send to the Queen our warmest Highland greetings from everyone attending this gathering today.”

The Princess Royal with the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering Credit: left

Camilla and Anne were each presented with heather posies from 10-year-old Chloe Guy and 12-year-old Cassie Stewart respectively, who are both members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dancing class, before the games got under way.

Throughout the course of her 70-year-reign the Queen has missed the event on just a handful of occasions, including when it was cancelled entirely during the pandemic.

Buckingham Palace has already announced her Majesty will not travel to London to meet the new prime minister next week.

Instead, both the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest and outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson, have been invited to hold audiences with the Queen at Balmoral.

