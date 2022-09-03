Stolen plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash, police say

The pilot of a small plane threatened to deliberately crash into a Walmart store in Mississippi, leading to an evacuation of the shop, police said on Saturday.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

The plane started circling over Tupelo about 5am. It was still in the air more than four hours later, but had flown away from Tupelo and was circling over another community nearby. Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly. “Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.” Authorities believe the aircraft - a Beech C90A - was stolen and are working to determine whether the pilot threatening to crash the plane is an employee of a local airport, two sources told the Associated Press.

Several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to establish a motive.

Investigators were continuing to monitor the flight’s path and have been in communication with the pilot, the sources told the Associated Press.

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter.

“All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”