Netflix has filled the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with actors making their TV debuts for the sixth series of The Crown, it has been reported.

Two actors have been chosen to play William as he goes from teenager to young adult, according to Deadline.

Rufus Kampa, 16, will portray the prince age 15, and is set to appear in episodes that will depict how the Royal Family coped with the death of William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, after her death in August 1997.

Ed McVey, 21, will play William in his later teen and early adult years, while Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate Middleton, US media outlets reported.

The Crown will depict William and Kate as young adults during their time at St Andrews University in 2001. Credit: PA

The announcement comes ahead of the much-anticipated launch of series five of the popular royal-related drama, which is scheduled to return in November.

Both McVey and Bellamy are relative unknowns, and were reportedly selected for the world-famous Netflix show after submitting self-taped auditions for a casting call made on social media.

McVey is an alumnus of Drama Centre London, and has worked in several theatre productions but is yet to make his professional screen debut, The Times reported.

Bellamy has no professional acting experience and is understood to have worked at Legoland, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The pair will play William and Kate as young adults during the time that they met at St Andrews University in 2001.

Imelda Staunton takes over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

Viewers will also see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

The Wire star West takes over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki replaces Emma Corrin.

It was previously revealed that series five of the show would delve into the Diana’s now infamous Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.