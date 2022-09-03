UK regulator approves second Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron variant

An updated Covid-19 booster vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. The second “bivalent” vaccine, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, targets two coronavirus variants and has been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in those aged 12 and over. The regulator confirmed on Saturday that the vaccine had met its standards of safety, quality and effectiveness. The vaccine targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant that emerged at the end of 2021, and follows a similar booster from Moderna which was approved in August.

The MHRA said its decision is based on data from a clinical trial which showed that a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron and the original strain. Safety monitoring showed that the side-effects observed were the same as those seen for the original Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose and were typically mild and self-resolving, and no new serious safety concerns were identified. Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive said: “I am pleased to announce that we now have a second approved vaccine for the UK autumn booster programme. “The clinical trial of the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent vaccine showed a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original strain. “Bivalent vaccines are helping us to meet the challenge of an ever-evolving virus, to help protect people against Covid-19 variants. “We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines, and this will include the updated booster we approved today.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, added: “It is very encouraging that more vaccines continue to become available and we now have another option to add to the vaccines already advised for the autumn booster campaign. “Winter is typically the time of greatest threat from respiratory infections. “We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to have their booster vaccine this autumn when it is offered. This is our best defence against becoming severely ill from Covid-19.”

Millions of people will be invited for their autumn Covid booster jab in England and Scotland next week, with care home residents among the first people to receive them.

A wider rollout is due to start on September 12, as health bosses predict a resurgence of the virus this autumn and winter.

Many people receiving a further dose will get a new vaccine from Moderna, which combats both the original Covid virus and the recent Omicron variant.

How do I know if I'm eligible for an autumn booster jab?

Around 26 million people will be offered a booster jab this autumn.

Those who are eligible include:

All adults aged 50 and over

Residents and staff in care homes for older people

Frontline health and social care workers

Unpaid carers aged 16-49

People aged 5-49 who are clinically vulnerable (including pregnant)

People aged 5-49 who are household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed

Several vaccines are approved for use as boosters.