Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix national parks series

Former US president Barack Obama has won the best narrator Emmy Award for his Netflix docuseries, Our Great National Parks.

The five-part series, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

It highlights the natural scenery across five continents, and features locations including Chilean Patagonia and Indonesia.

He was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for the award handed out at Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmys, including David Attenborough and actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on stage during a concert at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Credit: AP

The Emmy joins Mr Obama's two Grammy awards, meaning the former president is halfway to becoming an Egot - someone with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

To date, 17 people have done it, including Whoopie Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn.

He is the second president to have an Emmy.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was in the White House between 1953 and 1961, won an honorary award in 1956 for becoming the first president to conduct a televised news conference.

Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land”.

Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.

