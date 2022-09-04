Liz Truss has said she would act on the soaring cost of energy bills within one week if she becomes prime minister.

The foreign secretary, who is tipped to beat Tory leadership opponent Rishi Sunak to Number 10 on Tuesday, said she would "make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills," no more than a week after entering Downing Street.

Speaking to BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, and asked if the UK is at a crisis point, Ms Truss said: “I think we face some very, very serious challenges.”

But she would not be drawn on specifics of what action she would take to help people with rising costs. “I will act if I’m elected as prime minister. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply because I think those two things go hand in hand," she said.

"We need to deal with the immediate problem, we need to help people. We need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issues."

Repeatedly pressed on what form that action would take, Ms Truss said: “Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done. “So, this is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage. It would be wrong.

"But what I want to be very clear about with the public is I understand that this is a huge problem. “I understand people are worried and I want to reassure people that I am absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well as within a month, present a full plan for how we are going to reduce taxes, how we’re going to get the British economy going, and how we are going to find our way out of these very difficult times.”

The foreign secretary maintained she was "not being coy," about her plans, telling the BBC: “I’m not being coy. What I’ve been very clear about is that I would act immediately within a week. I understand what people are facing on energy bills.”

Ms Truss has previously rejected the idea of giving “handouts," to solve the energy crisis, in favour of cutting taxes.

But according to analysis by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) her plan to reverse the recent increase in National Insurance contributions would save households on the lowest incomes an average of just 76 pence a month.

The same study the proposed tax cut would leave the richest households in the UK better off by £93 a month.

Ms Truss strongly defended this policy on Sunday, claiming "it is fair" that the planned cut would benefit the wealthiest households and do little for the poorest.

She added it would be wrong "to look at everything through the lens of redistribution."

"What I’m about is about growing the economy and growing the economy benefits everybody,” she said as she summed up her economic philosophy.