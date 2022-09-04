Man arrested on suspicion of trespass after reports of a climber on The Shard

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass following reports of a person climbing The Shard building in central London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 310m skyscraper - the UK's tallest - just after 5:30am on Sunday morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to the scene in an attempt to get him down.

Two other men were both arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, the Met police said.

A spokesperson added that a number of cordons were in place while emergency services responded to the incident, which was not the first time someone had climbed up the skyscraper.

In 2019, a daredevil free climber scaled The Shard, and was spoken to by police after the stunt but was not arrested.

In 2013, Greenpeace protesters climbed to the summit of the Shard in protest against plans to drill in the Arctic by the oil company Shell.

