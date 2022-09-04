Nirvana win lawsuit over iconic 1991 Nevermind album cover

A US judge has dismissed a man's lawsuit against Nirvana over the band's seminal 1991 album cover which showed him naked as a four-month-old baby.

Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Spencer Elden, 31, waited too long to claim the rock band sexually exploited him, having sued more than a decade after learning about the iconic 'Nevermind' cover.

Mr Elden had sued for damages of more than £100,000.

The lawsuit centred around Nirvana's use of a photo taken in 1991 at the Pasadena Aquatic Centre in California, which depicted Mr Elden swimming in a pool naked and reaching for a dollar note which was dangled on a fishing line.

Mr Elden was involved with the shoot because the photographer, Kirk Weddle, was a friend of the family.

Spencer looking back at himself as a baby Credit: John Chapple

In 2003, he was interviewed at age 12 by Rolling Stone magazine about the photo, saying he was "probably gonna get some money from it", Reuters reports.

Mr Elden recreated the image in 2016 with "Nevermind" tattooed on his chest.

But in his lawsuit, which began in August 2021, he argued that the decades-old image had continued to cause him distress and lost earnings into adulthood.

The judge dismissed this argument, saying it would effectively allow Mr Elden to sue Nirvana indefinitely.

"In sum, plaintiff fails to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within ten years of filing this action," Mr Olguin wrote.

Mr Elden had submitted three versions of his complaint, and the judge's dismissal prevents him from filing a subsequent one.

Worldwide sales of Nevermind have exceed 30 million, making it one of the best-selling albums in history.

