Russian Foreign Ministry says two of its embassy staff have been killed by an explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in Kabul.

The ministry didn’t offer any details as to who the staff members were or how they died.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier, citing anonymous sources, that 15 to 20 people were killed or wounded as the result of the explosion in the Afghanistan capital.

According to RIA Novosti, the blast occurred when a Russian diplomat came out to the people queuing outside to call out the names of the candidates for a visa.

The Taliban did not immediately confirm the explosion or give any casualty figures.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power.

The Islamic State group’s local affiliate has stepped up attacks against the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents took over the country last year as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal.