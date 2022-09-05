A new Conservative Party leader will be announced today, as Boris Johnson steps down as prime minister.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be voted into the role and by virtue also become the new prime minister.

Whoever that is will be under immediate pressure to announce a solution to the cost of living crisis, as households' and businesses' energy bills skyrocket.

The new Tory leader is expected to be announced at midday, following a vote held by party members.

The outcome of the vote will end Mr Johnson's premiership, with his replacement set to take the reins on Tuesday.

Speaking on the eve of the leadership announcement frontrunner Ms Truss has vowed to act on soaring energy costs within a week if she is chosen to lead the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak, who has lagged behind his rival in polling for much of the contest, told the BBC he would continue as an MP if he loses the vote. The former chancellor has also said he would consider standing for Tory leadership again in the future if he's not successful this time around.

Whoever is chosen to be leader faces a swelling in-tray, as record inflation, rising electricity and gas bills, and increasing food prices place pressure on millions.

Boris Johnson will travel to Scotland to tender his resignation as Prime Minister Credit: PA

A new prime minister is due to be announced after incumbent leader, Mr Johnson, resigned from the role in July.

His resignation triggered a leadership contest within the Conservative Party, of which eight candidates had originally been put forward for the first round of voting.

One by one members gradually began to whittle the list of hopefuls down, eliminating the likes of Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt in the process.

After several rounds of voting Ms Truss and Mr Sunak were left as the final two candidates. Ever since, both individuals have been attempting to convince members of their suitability to lead the party at a series of hustings up and down the UK.

When will we know who will replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?

The outcome of the leadership vote is expected at 12.30 today (Monday, September 5).

Once all votes have been counted, the official result will be read out by the Chairman of the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster.

The winner will then take to the stage and make a speech.

Tradition ordinarily dictates that Mr Johnson, will firstly need to meet with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and tell her of his intention to step down from the role.

However, in a break from tradition this year the Queen will remain at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Mr Johnson will hold his own audience with the Queen first, but before flying to Aberdeenshire he will make one last speech as prime minister at Downing Street, on the morning of Tuesday, September 6.