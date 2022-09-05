Injured grandfather claims police 'jumped me from behind' before he was arrested

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger reports on the altercation which saw an 81-year-old covered in cuts and bruises after he was arrested by police

An 81-year-old-man has said he was "jumped from behind" and pushed to the floor by police after they turned up the wrong address.

The son of 81-year-old Malcolm Emery, who was left with cuts and bruises after he was arrested, has criticised the police's actions.

In the early hours of Monday morning police arrived at an address in Potton in Bedfordshire after responding to a call.

Two police officers then called for backup after the grandfather confronted them carrying a small stick asking why they were outside his house.

Police later admitted they had attended the wrong address.

Mr Emery told ITV News he remembers being on the floor "after they jumped me from behind."

The man's granddaughter published images of the wounds on Twitter after his arrest Credit: Twitter/@Kayla81434876

He was then handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.

The police said one of the officers attempted to take the stick from Mr Emery and she subsequently suffered a cut to her face.

Mr Emery was then arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

Mr Emery's son, Paul, told ITV News his father should never have been seen as a threat.

He said: "For an 81-year-old, he's frail, to be treated like that, to be put in handcuffs, it's not as though he can run off, he can't run anywhere, he can barely walk anywhere."

Paul said his father has a heart condition.

After footage of the incident circulated on social media, Bedfordshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a statement, Bedfordshire Police said: "Two uniformed officers responding to reports of a disturbance in Potton at around 5am on Friday initially approached the wrong address by mistake.

"As they walked away from the property, officers were approached in the street by a resident holding a wooden implement.

"The two officers at the scene called for backup and several other units attended for support. All of these officers were in full uniform and marked police vehicles.

"Before further units arrived, an altercation ensued where one of our officers tried to take the wooden implement from the resident, during which she sustained a cut to her face.

"A man in his 80s was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

"He was taken into custody for a brief period and has since been released under investigation, while we assess the evidence."

Detective Chief Superintendent Julie Henderson from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand the concerns regarding this incident and are carrying out our own internal review. “We have also voluntarily referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, for full openness and transparency and to ascertain if there is any learning to be taken forward. “Over the coming days the welfare of all those involved will be our primary concern.”