Locals marooned with little food as floods turn Pakistani village into island

Play Brightcove video

International Editor Rageh Omaar joins the military on a rescue mission to the village of Sultan

Villagers in Pakistan have been marooned for weeks after a sea of murky floodwater turned their home into an island.

The village of Sultan, in the southern Sindh province, has been isolated after floods covered a third of the country and killed more than 1,200 people.

ITV News joined the Pakistani military on its mission to rescue Sultan's residents. Once our team reached the village and disembarked from their small boat, they asked what the locals had been eating since the floods hit.

Villager Jamila Bhatti complained that she'd 'lost everything'.

"No eating," one man replied.

Ahead of the evacuation, another villager complained that she'd "lost everything" amid the catastrophe.

"I've lived here all my life... our houses are completely destroyed and now we'll have to leave our animals behind in all this water," Jamila Bhatti said.

Chickens and cattle were among the creatures that soon would be left to languish.

Cattle were among the animals to be left behind as authorities warned of rising floodwater.

Before departing, villagers attempted to stuff their worldly goods into a few cases. They feared anything they left behind would be stolen.

However, with limited space on the boat, the army persuaded the passengers to carry only the essentials.

Then, the evacuation began. 22 people - mostly women and children - were packed onto the tiny boat for the first trip.

International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar navigates the floodwaters with Pakistan's military

Play Brightcove video

The journey to safety was precarious. Alongside an exceeded capacity, hungry stomachs and risk of running aground, the searing heat was taking its toll on babies and young children.

Some passengers stared back at their homes, wondering when they would return, as the boat pulled further and further away.

Floodwaters have covered over a third of Pakistan.

But there was also a feeling of hope and relief, as finally, the villagers reached land.

The first trip of the rescue mission was successful.

However, as authorities warn of rising floodwater levels in the Sindh province, it is not known exactly how many more cut-off villages remain to be evacuated.

The UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched an urgent appeal to help the millions devastated by floods in Pakistan. To donate, visit the DEC website.