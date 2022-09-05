Edwina Currie has doubled down in her argument with Martin Lewis over the cost of living crisis, arguing it "doesn't help" to label the issue a "catastrophe".

Mr Lewis was left with his head in his hands as Ms Currie, a former Tory MP, doled out energy-saving tips after doubling down on her claims.

She was invited onto the first of Martin’s Money Mondays, running on ITV's Good Morning Britain this September, to discuss her views with the consumer champion and Susanna Reid.

Energy bills are set to rise by 80% to £3,549 this October as the price cap lifts, and analysts' forecasts are warning of annual typical household tariffs higher than £7,000 in the new year.

But Ms Currie on Monday morning urged Mr Lewis to tone down his language and instead "advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses".

She told the programme about a "dirt cheap" suggestion she had for people to help save energy in their homes.

Ms Currie held up a sheet of foil and said "it makes the whole room nice and warm" if you place it behind a radiator.

She added: "It means you can turn down your thermostat without it causing you any discomfort.

"I mean, Martin, Susanna, most people my age have lived in houses without central heating, but we are dependent on it now. And just that kind of little thing makes such a difference."

The former Tory MP also suggested Britons keep their sofas away from radiators, when turned on, to ensure rooms are properly heated.

Ms Currie offered her own energy saving tips during her appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Play Brightcove video

At one point the money saving expert exasperatedly placed his head into his hands while Ms Currie was speaking.

Mr Lewis responded to Ms Currie saying while "there's nothing wrong with the tips" that "they are not enough".

"Ultimately, let's be plain. We have an 80% rise in the price cap in October. We have another predicted 52% rise in January," he said.

"That will bring a typical bill in the UK to £5,400 a year. Many pensioners tend to have bigger bills because they need more heating on. £5,400 is substantially over half the full state pension - well bigger than that over the old state pension - that is less."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know

Last week, the duo clashed online after Ms Currie blasted the consumer champion for using the word "catastrophe" to describe the cost of living crisis.

During an exchange on Twitter, Ms Currie said he should "stop pretending that governments can do everything".

Mr Lewis, meanwhile, hit back telling the ex-health minister - telling her the term was justified, given the amount energy bills are due to soar to later this year.

While bills have continued to grow, Mr Lewis has been critical of the government's current package of support to households, condemning MPs for acting like "zombies".

The winner of the Tory leadership contest - due to be announced later today - is expected to unveil a new package of support within days of taking office.

Frontrunner Liz Truss said on the eve of the result being announced she would act within a week if elected the new prime minister.

According to reports in the Times and Telegraph on Monday, she is reportedly considering an energy prices freeze.